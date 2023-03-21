 Shooting World Cup: NRAI vice president lauds Bhopal's 'excellent' infrastructure, blames 'poor' air connectivity for less participation
Opening ceremony at 5:30 pm on Tuesday

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
A glimpse of final range of MP State Shooting Academy | Minal Tomar (FPJ)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal is all set to host the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup 2023. The opening ceremony will begin at 5:30 pm on Tuesday.  

Speaking to PTI, Tournament director and Vice President of National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), VK Dhall lauded the infrastructure of MP State Shooting academy, where the matches will be held. "The city has excellent, world-class infrastructure."

However, he pointed out "poor air connectivity" is the biggest drawback of Bhopal. "Bhopal has poor air-connectivity-- both domestic and International. This is one of the reasons why a lot of shooters couldn't participate," said the NRAI Vice President.


Notably, Madhya Pradesh Cheif Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be the Chief Guest at the ceremony, to be held at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre. International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) President, Luciano Rossi will be the Guest of Honour.

