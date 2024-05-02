Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh State Government Extends Bidding Period for The State Aircraft

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the request of a few international companies, the state government has extended the bidding period for the second time for purchase of a new state aircraft.

First bidding period was increased till April 26 and second time, bidding period was increased till April 30, said the sources in the aviation department. The sources further added that at least two to three international companies have requested the state government that the bidding period shall be increased as they need some time to participate in the bidding. When Expression of Interest (EOI) was issued, two companies - Falcon Company (France) and Embraer Company (Brazil) had showed interest to participate in the bid. It is either in the first or second week of May that technical bids of companies will be opened.

In technical bids, companies will tell what kind of plane they have and its specifications. It will also be seen whether companies are fulfilling the Request of Proposal (RFP) or not. Once the technical bidding process is over then the Aviation department will see the financial bidding of the bidder companies manufacturing the plane. Technical committee will assess the documents of the companies to reach till any conclusion.

In a financial bid, it will be seen which company is offering the L1 price or say the lowest price. An office of the Aviation department said that if the plane is not in accordance with safety interests in low price of bid then the government can go to much higher price as security of VIPs cannot be compromised. Notably, the state government had floated a tender to buy the plane much before the model code of conduct came into effect.