MP Shocker: Police Arrest Three Accused for Rape and Murder of 13-Year-Old Girl in Sagar; Traced Through CCTV Footage

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sagar police have arrested three persons for raping a 13-year old girl and killing her and throwing her in a river to hide their crime, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Rangir area under the Bilhera police post of Surkhi police station of Sagar district. The police post in-charge Abhishek Patel informed that the 13-year old girl’s body was found floating in Dehar river on April 22. She was missing from her house since April 20.

The police said that a phone call came on the mobile of her parents and CCTV footage solved the gang rape and murder mystery. The police found that the call had come from a barber shop owner situated in Rangir Mela area. Recently during Navratri festival, the family members of the girl had gone to offer pooja at the Rangir Mata temple. There, the girl came in contact with barber Shyam Milan Sen. They exchanged mobile numbers.

On April 20 th Milan called the girl and asked her to meet him at his shop. The girl agreed and took a lift from one Deepak Patel who dropped the girl in the Mela area. The girl reached the shop and both the girl and the accused went in the jungle near the river. In the jungle the accused raped the girl. He also called one of his friends, Akshay Sen, and he also raped the girl.

Meanwhile, the girl became unconscious, the two thought that the girl had died. To destroy evidence of their crime, they threw the girl in the river and fled from the spot. The police have arrested the accused under sections of gang rape and murder and have also arrested Deepak Patel for helping the two.