Watch: Naseeruddin Shah has THIS message for those celebrating Taliban's return to power

In a video that is going viral on social media, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah criticised "those Indian Muslims celebrating the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan." The video is being applauded by people across India.

"The Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan is a cause of concern for the whole world. However, celebrations of those barbarians by some sections of Indian Muslims is no less dangerous," Naseeruddin Shah said.

He further says that those celebrating the return of the Taliban, should ask themselves, "if they want a reformed, modern Islam (jiddat pasandi modernity), or live with the old barbarism (vaishipan) of the past centuries."

The actor also differentiated between what he calls "Hindustani Islam" and what is actually practised in the name of Islam in other parts of the world. He added, "May we not see a time when Hindustani Islam changes sbeyond recognition."

Quoting the legendary poet Mirza Ghalib, Shah said, "I am an Indian Muslim and as Mirza Ghalib said years ago, my relationship with God is informal. I don't need political religion," he said.

Watch the video here:

People across India are applauding Shah's message and are praising him foe speaking up about the issue.

Have a look.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 11:12 AM IST