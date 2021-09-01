'Is Taliban a terror organization or not?': Ex-Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah wants Centre to clarify

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday asked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government to clarify its stance on the Taliban.

"Either Taliban is a terror organization or not, please clarify to us how you see them. If they're a terror group why are you talking to them? If not then will you (Centre) move to United Nations and have it delisted as a terror organisation? Make up your mind," said the National Conference (NC) leader.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This comes after India made its first official contact with the Taliban when its ambassador to Qatar met the head of the Taliban political office in Doha on Tuesday.

After the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a release, said: “Today, Ambassador of India to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the Head of Taliban’s Political Office in Doha. The meeting took place at the Embassy of India, Doha, on the request of the Taliban side.”

“Discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan. The travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities, who wish to visit India also came up,” it said.

“Ambassador Mittal raised India’s concern that Afghanistan’s soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner. The Taliban representative assured the Ambassador that these issues would be positively addressed,” the MEA further said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council under India's Presidency adopted a strong resolution demanding that territory of Afghanistan not be used to threaten any country or shelter terrorists and that it expects the Taliban will adhere to commitments made by it on regarding the safe and orderly departure from the country of Afghans and all foreign nationals.

The Security Council on Monday adopted the resolution sponsored by France, UK and the US with 13 members voting in favour, none against and permanent, veto-wielding members Russia and China abstaining.

This was the first resolution adopted by the powerful 15-nation Council on the situation in Afghanistan following the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban and came on the penultimate day of India's Presidency of the Security Council for the month of August.

ALSO READ UNSC resolution: Afghanistan cannot be used to shelter or train terrorists

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 04:48 PM IST