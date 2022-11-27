Watch: MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, and others party along Badshah, their Kala Chashma dance goes viral from Dubai

After several dance reels to Kala Chashma, the song is now trending from a party in Dubai that hosted Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and saw a performance by the popular rapper Badshah. CSK's Thailava was also joined by his wife, Sakshi during the celebration. Their video of vibing to the trendy song has gone viral on social media.

Watch video

Dhoni, Hardik, Krunal during the birthday party of their friend. pic.twitter.com/ddEWApqVz1 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 27, 2022

Earlier in days when the song was buzzing across social media platforms, several cricketers posted Instagram reels while trying the dance moves. Also, when the Indian cricket team won against Zimbabwe during ODI in August, they were seen celebrating in the Kala Chashma style, the song that pulls in from Sid-Katrina's film 'Baar Baar Dekho'.