Watch: MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, and others party along Badshah, their Kala Chashma dance goes viral from Dubai

After several dance reels to Kala Chashma, the song is now trending from a party in Dubai that hosted Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and saw a performance by the popular rapper Badshah. CSK's Thailava was also joined by his wife, Sakshi during the celebration. Their video of vibing to the trendy song has gone viral on social media.
Watch video
Earlier in days when the song was buzzing across social media platforms, several cricketers posted Instagram reels while trying the dance moves. Also, when the Indian cricket team won against Zimbabwe during ODI in August, they were seen celebrating in the Kala Chashma style, the song that pulls in from Sid-Katrina's film 'Baar Baar Dekho'.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)