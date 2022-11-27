e-Paper Get App
Watch: MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, and others party along Badshah, their Kala Chashma dance goes viral from Dubai

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni was spotted partying along with his wife, and a few fellow players. The video of him vibing in popular rapper Badshah's beats of Kala Chashma has gone viral on social media

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
After several dance reels to Kala Chashma, the song is now trending from a party in Dubai that hosted Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and saw a performance by the popular rapper Badshah. CSK's Thailava was also joined by his wife, Sakshi during the celebration. Their video of vibing to the trendy song has gone viral on social media.

Earlier in days when the song was buzzing across social media platforms, several cricketers posted Instagram reels while trying the dance moves. Also, when the Indian cricket team won against Zimbabwe during ODI in August, they were seen celebrating in the Kala Chashma style, the song that pulls in from Sid-Katrina's film 'Baar Baar Dekho'.

