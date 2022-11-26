e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsFIFA World Cup 2022: Love for Thalaiva Dhoni reaches Qatar, fan raises CSK jersey during Brazil match

FIFA World Cup 2022: Love for Thalaiva Dhoni reaches Qatar, fan raises CSK jersey during Brazil match

A CSK fan has gone viral after he was spotted wearing MS Dhoni’s CSK jersey during Brazil vs Serbia game in the FIFA World Cup

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
Dhoni's unstoppable craze reaches FIFA world cup, fan flaunts CSK jersey during Brazil match |
Follow us on

Four time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has one of the biggest and most loyal and passionate fan bases among all the franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The love for the franchise comes with a seperate Dhoni fan brigade.

The franchise is supported throughout the country and not just Chennai. If you ask why? It's the love for Dhoni.

A CSK fan has gone viral after he was spotted wearing MS Dhoni’s CSK jersey during Brazil vs Serbia game in the FIFA World Cup.

A CSK fan club posted pictures of this MS Dhoni loyalist from Qatar. The Dhoni fan can be seen gleefully holding a CSK jersey of the legendary former Indian captain.

CSK retweeted the post and wrote “Everywhere we go, there is always Yellove!”

Many die-hard fans dropped yellow heart emojis in the comment section and professed their love for the former India captain

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi's Argentina face do or die match against tenacious Mexico

FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi's Argentina face do or die match against tenacious Mexico

FIFA World Cup 2022: Love for Thalaiva Dhoni reaches Qatar, fan raises CSK jersey during Brazil...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Love for Thalaiva Dhoni reaches Qatar, fan raises CSK jersey during Brazil...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Sunni Muslim body in Kerala calls football craze in state 'Un-Islamic'

FIFA World Cup 2022: Sunni Muslim body in Kerala calls football craze in state 'Un-Islamic'

FIFA does major U-turn, allows rainbow colours at the Qatar World Cup 2022

FIFA does major U-turn, allows rainbow colours at the Qatar World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: Britain's gorgeous Wives and Girlfriends enjoy luxury time at Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022: Britain's gorgeous Wives and Girlfriends enjoy luxury time at Qatar