WATCH: Medical student creates veena cover on Lady Gaga's hit song Bloody Mary, Instagram reel goes viral

Medical student creates veena cover on Lady Gaga's hit song Bloody Mary, Instagram reel goes viral

Will spooky music lose its charm if it gets a melodious touch? A medical student took to Instagram to share a veena cover of Lady Gaga's hit song Bloody Mary. The artiste ditches the electrifying strings of the guitar and embraces the traditional veena instrument to display her skills on the popular song.

Days after an underwater performer nailed the steps of "The Goo Goo Muck" from Netflix's Wednesday, Kushala's version of the "Dance, dance, dance" lyrics has impressed social media. According to her Instagram profile, where she uploaded her music cover, he describes herself as a student of medicine along with being a music enthusiast.

Since being shared online, the music video has impressed netizens and attracted thousands of views and likes. The comments section echoed in her praise as Instagram users wrote, "Took it to yet another level."

Tune into the veena cover right here: