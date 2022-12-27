Viral video: Dancer energetically recreates 'Goo Goo Muck' moves underwater; watch | Instagram/ Kristina Makushenko

The Netflix series Wednesday maybe thrilling for its story and scenes, but one can't miss Jenna Ortega's famous dance to the "The Goo Goo Muck" song by The Cramps. Recently, underwater performer and social media influencer Kristina Makushenko shared a video of her recreating the dance moves from the energetic choreography.

Watch video:

"This was long one..." She mentioned while captioning the video post that recording the perfect dance sequence took her four hours. The video has won the hearts of the internet. Since being shared on Instagram a few days ago, it has attracted over 9 million views.

Earlier, the underwater dancer had gone viral for putting out an exciting performance featuring a fashion brand, Prada. She walked upside down underwater along with the branded handbag. During then, her moves received a massive hit of about 35 million views.