e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral video: Dancer energetically recreates 'Goo Goo Muck' moves underwater; watch

Viral video: Dancer energetically recreates 'Goo Goo Muck' moves underwater; watch

Underwater performer and social media influencer Kristina Makushenko shared a video of her recreating Jenna Ortega choreographed dance scene from Netflix's Wednesday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Viral video: Dancer energetically recreates 'Goo Goo Muck' moves underwater; watch | Instagram/ Kristina Makushenko
Follow us on

The Netflix series Wednesday maybe thrilling for its story and scenes, but one can't miss Jenna Ortega's famous dance to the "The Goo Goo Muck" song by The Cramps. Recently, underwater performer and social media influencer Kristina Makushenko shared a video of her recreating the dance moves from the energetic choreography.

Watch video:

"This was long one..." She mentioned while captioning the video post that recording the perfect dance sequence took her four hours. The video has won the hearts of the internet. Since being shared on Instagram a few days ago, it has attracted over 9 million views.

Earlier, the underwater dancer had gone viral for putting out an exciting performance featuring a fashion brand, Prada. She walked upside down underwater along with the branded handbag. During then, her moves received a massive hit of about 35 million views.

Read Also
Not Louis Vuitton, it's Prada this time! Woman flaunts bag while walking upside down inside swimming...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Viral video: Kerala bride plays chenda instrument in Guruvayoor temple to amp up wedding mood

Viral video: Kerala bride plays chenda instrument in Guruvayoor temple to amp up wedding mood

Viral video: Dancer energetically recreates 'Goo Goo Muck' moves underwater; watch

Viral video: Dancer energetically recreates 'Goo Goo Muck' moves underwater; watch

Mirza Ghalib Birth Anniversary: What message would you send if the poet had a Twitter verified...

Mirza Ghalib Birth Anniversary: What message would you send if the poet had a Twitter verified...

Dry leaf or something else? This viral video will leave you stunned; watch

Dry leaf or something else? This viral video will leave you stunned; watch

On camera: Car skids backward after hitting snow-covered parked vehicle in Seattle

On camera: Car skids backward after hitting snow-covered parked vehicle in Seattle