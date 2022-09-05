Not Louis Vuitton, it's Prada this time! Woman flaunts bag while walking upside down inside swimming pool; watch

viral video | Instagram

Seeing the great buzz over Louis Vuitton in the recent past, another brand in the market has attempted to surface on social media. Italian luxury fashion house Prada is being talked over a swimming stunt that's gone viral.

There is no dearth of talent in this world and sometimes humans do not fail to garner attention with their unique skills. Kristina Makushenko from New York surely does have interesting powers. Reportedly, Kristina Makushenko is a four-time world champion in synchronised swimming. She is also an underwater dancer and performer.

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which a woman named Kristina Makushenko can be seen walking upside-down inside a swimming pool. And she did the walk in heels. Yes, you read it right.

"The Devil Wears Prada. You can also ROTATE your phone for a better angle," reads the caption of the post.

The video begins with Kristina Makushenko walking upside down in a pool wearing high heels. She suddenly spins around 360 degrees, grabs a bag from the pool's bottom, slings it over her shoulder, and walks straight.

The video was shared on Instagram by Kristina Makushenko and has been viewed over 54 million times! Reacting to the clip, "Oh My God, you are so talented." "Amazing," another one wrote.

