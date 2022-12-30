Watch: Man's reaction on receiving his luggage after 17 hours of wait at airport goes viral | Twitter

We might have at least once in our lifetimes experienced a moment when we lost our valuables and were crying hard to find them. Luckily if one received them, the joy would have been memorable. A video showing a passenger reuniting with his luggage and expressing his joy at the moment has surfaced on social media.

A passenger identified as Patrick Keane is going viral for expressing his happiness on reuniting with his bag after hours of wait following two canceled Southwest flights. The video shows Keane jumping with joy and climbing over the airport conveyor belt in excitement. As soon as he spot his bag rolling out on the conveyer belt, he pulled it towards him and started dancing.

Take a look at the video:

After two canceled Southwest flights, Patrick Keane was finally reunited with his bag at Midway, and he let the entire airport know how it felt. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/aB2vZmRySP — Noel Brennan (@Noeltbrennan) December 28, 2022

Reportedly, Keane finally received his baggage at Midway Airport in Chicago after two flights were canceled out of Denver International Airport, leaving him stranded there for 17 hours. Since December 22, the airlines canceled more than 15,700 flights, according to ABC7. Chicago’s Midway Airport — a Southwest hub — has been especially impacted by the chaos. As of Wednesday afternoon, at least 234 flights there had been canceled in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of Aviation.