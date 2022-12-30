e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch: Man's reaction on receiving his luggage after 17 hours of wait at airport goes viral

Watch: Man's reaction on receiving his luggage after 17 hours of wait at airport goes viral

A video showing a passenger reuniting with his luggage and expressing his joy at the moment has surfaced on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 30, 2022, 11:46 AM IST
article-image
Watch: Man's reaction on receiving his luggage after 17 hours of wait at airport goes viral | Twitter
Follow us on

We might have at least once in our lifetimes experienced a moment when we lost our valuables and were crying hard to find them. Luckily if one received them, the joy would have been memorable. A video showing a passenger reuniting with his luggage and expressing his joy at the moment has surfaced on social media.

A passenger identified as Patrick Keane is going viral for expressing his happiness on reuniting with his bag after hours of wait following two canceled Southwest flights. The video shows Keane jumping with joy and climbing over the airport conveyor belt in excitement. As soon as he spot his bag rolling out on the conveyer belt, he pulled it towards him and started dancing.

Take a look at the video:

Reportedly, Keane finally received his baggage at Midway Airport in Chicago after two flights were canceled out of Denver International Airport, leaving him stranded there for 17 hours. Since December 22, the airlines canceled more than 15,700 flights, according to ABC7. Chicago’s Midway Airport — a Southwest hub — has been especially impacted by the chaos. As of Wednesday afternoon, at least 234 flights there had been canceled in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of Aviation.

Read Also
Samosa, chai, and a water bottle cost nearly ₹ 500 altogether at Mumbai airport, food bill goes...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Man's reaction on receiving his luggage after 17 hours of wait at airport goes viral

Watch: Man's reaction on receiving his luggage after 17 hours of wait at airport goes viral

'Get well soon champ': Netizens pray for the speedy recovery of Rishabh Pant who met with a road...

'Get well soon champ': Netizens pray for the speedy recovery of Rishabh Pant who met with a road...

Uttar Pradesh: Baby born with rare condition, 60% body covered in hair; pic goes viral

Uttar Pradesh: Baby born with rare condition, 60% body covered in hair; pic goes viral

Check out Mumbai Traffic Police's quirky new year's safety message on drunk driving

Check out Mumbai Traffic Police's quirky new year's safety message on drunk driving

Afghan professor who tore his diplomas over Taliban ban on women's education has a connection to...

Afghan professor who tore his diplomas over Taliban ban on women's education has a connection to...