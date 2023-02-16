Watch: Manchester students pull of a daring stunt to rescue a dog stuck in canal

A heartwarming video of students in Manchester, England rescuing a dog from a canal is going viral on social media.

The video was shared on Twitter by Daibhidh and has got 2.7 million views.

In the video, the dog had been floating for some time before a pet owner called for help for his dog, who had fallen into a canal. The dog was struggling to cling on to the canal's sides as its strength was rapidly eroding.

According to Metro News, Batu Akyol was holding onto his dog's lead after it had unluckily just fallen into the Ancoats Canal. Two 20-year-old boys, Jack Spencer Furmston and Ben Camphor, responded to his need for help by coming to his aid and rescuing the dog.

Ben, who was the tallest among them, was then hanged upside down to retrieve the dog from the canal after too many people had gathered there.

