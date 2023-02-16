e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Lions take a midnight stroll on the streets of Gujarat, video goes viral

WATCH: Lions take a midnight stroll on the streets of Gujarat, video goes viral

The video was posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on February 15.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Who expects to go on a walk and find a lion walking with them?

But this actually happened to the people of Gujarat.

Recently, a pride of lions was seen roaming around in a city near Gir in Gujarat. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

The video was posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on February 15.

Susanta posted the video to Twitter with the caption, "Another night, another pride... Walking on the streets of Gujarat."

The video shows several lions walking down the street late at night. The video was caught by the CCTVs.

This is not the first time that a pride of lions has decided to take a midnight stroll on the streets of Gujarat.

Read Also
Gujarat: 3 arrested after videos of chasing, harassing lions in Gir Wildlife Sanctuary goes viral
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Lions take a midnight stroll on the streets of Gujarat, video goes viral

WATCH: Lions take a midnight stroll on the streets of Gujarat, video goes viral

PM Modi responds to condolence letter of Class 2 student

PM Modi responds to condolence letter of Class 2 student

ON CAMERA: Odisha LoP Jaynarayan Mishra shoves woman cop; accuses her of taking bribes

ON CAMERA: Odisha LoP Jaynarayan Mishra shoves woman cop; accuses her of taking bribes

Doglapan? Singer Adnan Sami's Twitter exchange with fact checker Mohammed Zubair on 'BBC' goes...

Doglapan? Singer Adnan Sami's Twitter exchange with fact checker Mohammed Zubair on 'BBC' goes...

'Really enjoyed your batting': Sachin Tendulkar reacts to viral video of Rajasthani girl (Mumal...

'Really enjoyed your batting': Sachin Tendulkar reacts to viral video of Rajasthani girl (Mumal...