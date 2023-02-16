WATCH: Lions take a midnight stroll on the streets of Gujarat, video goes viral

Who expects to go on a walk and find a lion walking with them?

But this actually happened to the people of Gujarat.

Recently, a pride of lions was seen roaming around in a city near Gir in Gujarat. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

The video was posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on February 15.

Susanta posted the video to Twitter with the caption, "Another night, another pride... Walking on the streets of Gujarat."

Another day,

Another pride…

Walking on the streets of Gujarat pic.twitter.com/kEAxByqPUU — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) February 15, 2023

The video shows several lions walking down the street late at night. The video was caught by the CCTVs.

This is not the first time that a pride of lions has decided to take a midnight stroll on the streets of Gujarat.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)