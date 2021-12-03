WATCH: Man welcomes mother with flowers and card at airport only to receive 'chappal ki pitai'! Netizens can't stop laughing

There is no dearth of videos on the social media that bear witness to the fact that South Asian mothers express their love for the children in not so mushy way. The way they shower their affection often ranges from sarcastic comments to soft bashings with 'chappals' and broom sticks. Nevertheless, such videos featuring moms pouring that 'extra amount of love' are extremely funny to watch. One such video shared by Palestinian-Pakistani internet personality Anwar Jibawi is being widely circulated on social media and if you too grew up in a desi family, you’ll be able to relate to the video a bit too much.

The video, uploaded on Instagram, shows Anwar walking up to the arrival gate of the airport holding a placard in his hands which reads “We missed you." He can also be seen holding a bouquet of flowers. However, as soon as his mother comes out from the airport and sees the placard, she stops and takes out her slipper to give Anwar a 'nice treat.'

The hilarious video received 5.9 million likes and has been viewed over 130 million times. People couldn’t stop relating to the video and flooded the comment section with sweet messages about the adorable mother-son duo.

Watch Viral Video Here:

Here's what the social media users are saying:

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 03:12 PM IST