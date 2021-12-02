WATCH: Viral video of 3 year old getting ready using mother's make up, wins hearts online

One of the most beautiful and fun moments for parents is when their little ones innocently try to imitate their actions and act like grown ups and one such video which is doing rounds on social media these days is that of a girl diligently applying make up on her face like a professional!

Majority of girls around the world might have tried to do their own makeup using their mother’s products and that too, without them knowing and this is exactly the case in this video. This super cute video on Instagram in which a little girl is seen trying to do her own makeup using her mother’s beauty products has gone viral.

The little girl in the viral clip is Rasbhari Taneja and she can be seen getting ready for her mother’s birthday party. Her father was recording the 'make up tutorial' which features her applying foundation on her face with a beauty blender. Her little hands can also be seen smeared with red lipstick.

“Makeup tutorial 101,” read the caption of the post.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

After being uploaded on Instagram, the video garnered a staggering 2.2 million views as people simply could not get enough of the little girl’s antics and flooded the comments section with sweet messages.

“She is such a cutie,” a user commented.

Another user wrote, “Hahahahaha finally!! That epic moment in every child's life.”

Rahu soo cutee,” a user said.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 01:46 PM IST