'Sasta' hairdryer user goes viral, takes pressure cooker leaving netizens in laughter

We have all come across the phrase that,' necessity is the mother of invention' and this young man took it too seriously. In a video shared on Instagram, a person is seen of trying out pressure cooker instead of a hairdryer for his hair - his 'jugaad' has made his go viral on social media.

In the now-viral video posted by an Instagram user @black_lover__ox, we can a guy who has probably walked out of a shower with wet hair. The guy is seen to not look for a hairdryer but resort to the easily available thing at home to soothe and set his hair. Guess what? A pressure cooker!

The video has scored around 14.2 Milion views and over 574K likes. Watch the video here:

That's where people have taken to comment by calling it weird, while some have found the viral video relatable and made possible. The comment section flooded with laughter emojis indicate that the video as made viewers smile and giggle a little out of their busy day.

Though the video is pretty short and simple, it takes to tickle a ldose of fun and laughter in one who is watching it. Soon when we glance at the guy exposing his hair to the stream gushing out of the pressure cooker, as seen he video, people have got amazed on the 'desi jugaad' adopted by this man.

Not sure if you have ever tried similar crazy experiments at home, but then some Instagram users could connect it the quick jugaad of substituting hairdryer with a pressure cooker and took to tag their friends in the comment section and wrote, ' you too do the same, isn't it?'

Have a look at comments, here:

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 06:48 PM IST