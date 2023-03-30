 WATCH: Man turns autorickshaw into convertible; netizens say 'The Rolls Royce of auto'
WATCH: Man turns autorickshaw into convertible; netizens say 'The Rolls Royce of auto'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
article-image
Instagram

We all come across some really funny and mind-boggling videos on the internet every day. One such video that has gone viral on social media is of a pink autorickshaw that looks like a convertible.

The video of this unique autorickshaw, posted on Instagram by autorikshaw_kerala has amassed 1 million views.

In the video, a man is showing off a feature of a pink autorickshaw that has been fully modified to look like a convertible car. And once the man presses a button, the roof of the auto retracts and folds back.

Netizens are really impressed by the autorickshaw, and many have commented under the post.

"The Rolls Royce of auto," wrote a user.

Another user wrote, "The Convertable that I can afford"

"Bugatti fails," joked the third user.

"Papa ki pari pahle aati honge pink colour dekh kar," wrote another user.

" Auto Cooper", commented another user.

article-image

