Watch: Man transforms his bedroom into an aquarium with fishes and turtles; internet is stunned

The Internet is full of intriguing videos that leave netizens in utter amusement and this video of a man transforming his room into a huge fish tank is surely one of them. There is a chance that the video will leave you in extreme disbelief.

“Turn your room into an aquarium with @mbeem10 [Matthew Beem],” reads the caption of the video that YouTube posted on their official Instagram account. The video is actually a short version of another clip that was posted back in September 2021 on YouTube.

Matthew Beem shared it on his YouTube channel. “In this video I fulfilled a childhood dream by doing an extreme bedroom makeover and turning my entire bedroom into a giant aquarium with real fish and turtles! This was incredibly fun to create so I hope you enjoy this video!” he wrote while uploading the video.

The video shared by YouTube gives a quick look of how the giant fish tank was created. The full version shows the same thing in detail. It features Beem taking help of his friends to make it.

The video, since being posted, has attracted thousands of likes and comments. Many reacted with a heart or fire emoji to register their response.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 04:16 PM IST