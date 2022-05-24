e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Watch: Man jogs with squirrels

Watch: Man jogs with squirrels

Viral video of squirrels joining man on his jog has left netizens in splits

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 05:11 PM IST

Advertisement

In a video, the man is jogging and few squirrels joins him. Later, multiple squirrels join and they run behind him.

The clip has been shared by @allyc375 on Twitter yesterday and since then it has been watched 614k times and has received 22k likes and multiple comments.

Watch video:

ALSO READ

Watch: Kitten imitates actions Watch: Kitten imitates actions
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch: Cat pats human on head Watch: Cat pats human on head

ALSO READ

Watch: Parents get emotional at daughter's graduation Watch: Parents get emotional at daughter's graduation

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 05:11 PM IST