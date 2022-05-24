Watch: Man jogs with squirrels

In a video, the man is jogging and few squirrels joins him. Later, multiple squirrels join and they run behind him.

The clip has been shared by @allyc375 on Twitter yesterday and since then it has been watched 614k times and has received 22k likes and multiple comments.

Watch video:

At last I caught on camera the jogger who throws nuts behind him & as a result is recognised by a group of squirrels who run behind him. #SquirrelScrolling pic.twitter.com/UyY4MOHpWl — Alison Cameron 🤍❤️🤍💙💛 (@allyc375) May 23, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 05:11 PM IST