Watch: Man eats duct-taped banana 'artwork' worth Rs 85 lakh!

Since few days, a picture of the bana 'art work' which was duct-taped to the wall in Florida has been going viral across the world as the art costs aproximately Rs 85,55,000 ($120,000). However, the 'hungry artist' David Datuna removed the banana from the wall and ate it and since then, the netizens went frenzy.
In a video shared by the American artist, he is seen giving an 'art performance' by riping off the banana and eating eat secretively. Unfortunately, he is caught by the viewers present their. He gives and explanation saying "'Hungry Artist' Art performance by me. I love Maurizio Cattelan artwork and I really love this installation It’s very delicious."
While the original duct-taped banana was certified of authenticity and owners were assured that they could replace it as needed, the viewers got confused and called the Miami police.
Art Basel, where the incident took place, was filled with chaos as the people around were startled as the incident took place. However, one of the gallery's representative argued that this will not diminish the value of the $120,000 piece of art.
While a borrowed banana was re-installed with the duct-tape on the wall shortly after Datuna ate the original one, but the artist was immediately escorted out of the gallery by security, luckily not being arrested for creating the drama.
Finally, the Miami police captain said "The gallery is OK with people taking pictures of the banana. It is a delicate balancing act. We just want to make sure the area is secure."
Art Basel, whhich attracts thousad of visitors from across the world is considered one of the most important art festivals in the America and is held at three locations in a year namely, Basel, Hong Kong, and Miami Beach.
