Watch: Man eats duct-taped banana 'artwork' worth Rs 85 lakh!

Since few days, a picture of the bana 'art work' which was duct-taped to the wall in Florida has been going viral across the world as the art costs aproximately Rs 85,55,000 ($120,000). However, the 'hungry artist' David Datuna removed the banana from the wall and ate it and since then, the netizens went frenzy.

In a video shared by the American artist, he is seen giving an 'art performance' by riping off the banana and eating eat secretively. Unfortunately, he is caught by the viewers present their. He gives and explanation saying "'Hungry Artist' Art performance by me. I love Maurizio Cattelan artwork and I really love this installation It’s very delicious."