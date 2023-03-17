WATCH: Man drives SUV on Agra Cantonment railway platform to create reel; FIR registered after stunt video goes viral

Passengers at the Agra Cantonment railway station witnessed an SUV being driven on the platform on the night of March 8, 2023. The space which forbids the entry of such vehicles went viral after a man, identified as Sunil Kumar, drive his MG Hector SUV there to create a reel for his social media feed.

A video recording of the stunt went viral online and resulted in police taking note of the incident. Reportedly, the car managed to enter the railway platform due to a lapse in security there. In the video, we can see the car driving beside a halted train and people around going clueless about the bizarre incident.

WATCH VIDEO

"Incident took place on March 8 at 11:30 pm due to a lapse in security. We're taking strict actions in this matter," Prashasti Srivastava, Divisional Commercial Manager, Agra Division told news agency ANI.

The official further added that an FIR has been registered against the involved miscreants under sections 159 (Disobedience of drivers or conductors of vehicles to directions of railway servant, etc) and 147 (Trespass and refusal to desist from trespass) of the Railway Act.

