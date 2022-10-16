e-Paper Get App
Watch: Auto enters Kurla Railway Station platform in Mumbai; RPF arrests accused after video goes viral

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 10:19 AM IST
Watch: Auto enters Kurla Railway Station platform | Twitter
Mumbai: Earlier this month, a video showing an autorickshaw riding on the railway platform at Kurla had surfaced on the internet. Several netizens had shared the video on Twitter, making it viral to the notice of the authorities. As the viral footage reached police officials, necessary action was taken against the inappropriate behaviour by the three-wheeler transport.

Taking account of the footage shared via Twitter, the Railway Police Force (RPF) took charge into the matter and arrested the concerned. Addressing the incident, the team notified that the incident had occurred at the Kalyan end of the Central Railway platform, further adding that the accused was produced in court and punished (under relevant sections of the Railway Act) for riding the transport on the local train platform.

