WATCH: London woman caught on tape stuffing her dress with McDonald's burgers, abusing staff

Woman to McDonald's staff: "Let me stuff some burgers." |

Mumbai: Adding to the long list of bizarre events that people do a woman in London was spotted stuffing burgers in her dress after she had a heated argument with a staff of McDonald's, and the video is now going viral.

The lady appeared to be agitated in the video and can be seen arguing and hurling profanities at the McDonald's staff.

At the start of the video, the woman can be seen in a heated confrontation with a member of the McDonald's staff who is holding the door open and repeatedly asking her to leave the kitchen.

Later, she managed to snatch two big McDonald's burgers and stuffs them down her top after shouting at staff. Though whatever she was saying is unclear.

The staff member keeps on asking her to leave the store in a firm tone.

Watch the video here:

