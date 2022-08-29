e-Paper Get App

Wait, what? People can now send their sex dolls to rejuvenating spa

Galmato Haven claims of being the 'first and only official realdoll certified repair centre' and offers a spa retreat for worn out dolls.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Sex doll representative image | PxHere

Being too tired after days of busy work and stress, one might jump into a spa or a massage centre to relax and rejuvenate. However, in a bizarre case reported by international media, sex-positive people were being convinced to send their sex dolls to rejuvenating spa.

People are sending their worn out sex dolls for 'rejuvenating' spa days so they come back good as new, LadBible reported.

Galmato Haven claims of being the 'first and only official realdoll certified repair centre' and offers a spa retreat for worn out dolls, providing them with 'the ULTIMATE in rejuvenation'.

Their official website reads, "Galmato Haven is your trusted source for selling and buying dolls. Our professional consignment service includes full restoration of dolls placed for sale, so buyers know they are getting a quality product every time."

Read Also
IndiGo pilot makes announcement in Punjabi mixed English; goes viral for impressing Bangalore to...
article-image
Read Also
Watch: Young girls belly dance to 'Oo Antava Mawa', 'Tip Tip Barsa Panni' song in viral video
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralWait, what? People can now send their sex dolls to rejuvenating spa

RECENT STORIES

BJP is scaring media, judiciary, political parties using ED and CBI: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

BJP is scaring media, judiciary, political parties using ED and CBI: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

'Let's all pick up any sport and play it regularly': Sachin Tendulkar on National Sports Day

'Let's all pick up any sport and play it regularly': Sachin Tendulkar on National Sports Day

NEET UG 2022: NTA to release provincial answer key soon at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2022: NTA to release provincial answer key soon at neet.nta.nic.in.

Dumka killing: Deceased cremated, Section 144 imposed

Dumka killing: Deceased cremated, Section 144 imposed

Maharashtra: 'Outcome of ongoing power struggle unlikely before five years,' says Eknath Shinde's...

Maharashtra: 'Outcome of ongoing power struggle unlikely before five years,' says Eknath Shinde's...