Wait, what? People can now send their sex dolls to rejuvenating spa

Being too tired after days of busy work and stress, one might jump into a spa or a massage centre to relax and rejuvenate. However, in a bizarre case reported by international media, sex-positive people were being convinced to send their sex dolls to rejuvenating spa.

People are sending their worn out sex dolls for 'rejuvenating' spa days so they come back good as new, LadBible reported.

Galmato Haven claims of being the 'first and only official realdoll certified repair centre' and offers a spa retreat for worn out dolls, providing them with 'the ULTIMATE in rejuvenation'.

Their official website reads, "Galmato Haven is your trusted source for selling and buying dolls. Our professional consignment service includes full restoration of dolls placed for sale, so buyers know they are getting a quality product every time."