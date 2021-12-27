Bizarre! Women bite each other in fight over dog discipline

When it comes to newsworthiness, the classic example in our textbooks happens to be that of a human biting a dog, similar to which is this recent incident. In a recent case in Germany, two women pet caretakers were seen biting each other over a talk of dog discipline, to which the canine's stay mum and calm.

According to a international news media, the quarrel occurred after a 27-year-old woman saw a 51-year-old woman hitting her dog, according to the police. The younger woman allegedly took the older one to task for using such corporal punishment. A quarrel ensued in which the two dog owners ended up hitting one another. In the course of the fight, the older woman reportedly fell and dug her teeth into a calf of the 27-year-old, resulting in an injury.

"The dogs only looked on and did not engage in biting" during the fight between the two women, reports quoted the German police. Also, the women are to appear in court on charges of causing physical injury.

