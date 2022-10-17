e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 11:10 AM IST
Watch: Locals rush to fill petrol from pit as tanker overturns spilling fuel on Aligarh road | Twitter
Aligarh: On late Friday night, a filled petrol tanker overturned spilling fuel on roads. Learning of the incident, locals rushed to fill petrol from a muddy pit in the vicinity. Video from the incident showing people filling the expensive fuel into their containers has surfaced on social media.

Reportedly, the accident from Aligarh’s Mandi Road occurred when a thief attempted to ride over the vehicle carrying more than 24,000 litre of highly-inflammable petrol. When the driver-conductor of the petrol tanker had halted at an eatery for a food break, the miscreant misused the opportunity and stole the tanker. Police investigation to nab the accused is underway.

