A video that won hearts on the internet a few years ago has resurfaced to bring a smile to people's faces.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 09:54 AM IST
WATCH: Little girl innocently gives hi-fi to church priest who was trying to bless her; old video goes viral again | Viral Video
Children are a symbol of innocence and cuteness, and yet another act has proved the case in reality. When a church priest held out his hand to bless a little one, a kid assumed it to be a hi-fi gesture and greeted him with all her innocence.

The video is an old one but it still never fails to impress viewers. It has resurfaced on the internet and gone viral again. It saw multiple shares in 2020 and has geared up the wave even now on TikTok. Haven't watched the footage so far? Take a look at it right here.

Watch video:

The viral video opens to show the mother and the daughter approaching the priest for blessings. As sooner as the priest takes his hand above the little one to bless her, she adorably gives a hi-fi. This adds smiles to the moment. Later, the mother holds the girl's hands so that she can receive the blessing without interrupting the ritual.

