Cute panda enjoys playing on a snow-clad mountain, video goes viral; watch | Twitter

Old is gold! Social media keeps re-rolling the trendy videos, which once went viral. In a video resurfacing on the internet, we see a cute snow panda playing in a snow-clad region.

The video which was trending years ago when posted by Smithsonian's National Zoo & Conservation Biology in 2016, just made a came back on Twitter. Despite being a short clipping, it doesn't fail to impress viewers. The 15-second-long video shows the cute panda rolling upside down and sliding through the snowy way while it enjoys playing there.

Are you someone who is called a "panda" by dear ones or the one who loves browsing panda videos? Check out this adorable video that will make you smile.

Watch

They can’t survive in the wild.. pic.twitter.com/t84RceWxhJ — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 25, 2022

