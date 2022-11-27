e-Paper Get App
Cute panda enjoys playing on a snow-clad mountain, video goes viral; watch

The video has attracted over 31 million views on Twitter, and has impressed netizens with the cuteness of the animal

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 02:47 PM IST
article-image
Cute panda enjoys playing on a snow-clad mountain, video goes viral; watch | Twitter
Old is gold! Social media keeps re-rolling the trendy videos, which once went viral. In a video resurfacing on the internet, we see a cute snow panda playing in a snow-clad region.

The video which was trending years ago when posted by Smithsonian's National Zoo & Conservation Biology in 2016, just made a came back on Twitter. Despite being a short clipping, it doesn't fail to impress viewers. The 15-second-long video shows the cute panda rolling upside down and sliding through the snowy way while it enjoys playing there.

Are you someone who is called a "panda" by dear ones or the one who loves browsing panda videos? Check out this adorable video that will make you smile.

Watch

article-image

