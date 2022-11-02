Sleeping panda or just rice balls? This viral video is leaving netizens in awe

cute panda video | Instagram

Love cooking? If so, you would agree that garnishing and serving the dish with a lovely look makes the food impressive. A video shared on Instagram showed how a creative approach turned rice balls into sleeping pandas.

Wait, what? Can't believe that those aren't pandas for real? Haha, the convincing visuals has all potential to fool you. However, the truth lies in the fact that they are a delicious preparation of Japanese rice balls which are also called onigiri. What's the blanket made up of? Reportedly, the yellow bedsheet comes from egg yolk.

Watch video to check those sleeping pandas yourself

The now-viral video has won the hearts of netizens attracting thousands of likes. Comments sections poured in their love towards the cute video. Pandas are loved by several people and this video has touched them for the creativity.