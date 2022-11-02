e-Paper Get App
HomeViralSleeping panda or just rice balls? This viral video is leaving netizens in awe

Sleeping panda or just rice balls? This viral video is leaving netizens in awe

Are you someone who is called a "panda" by dear ones? Check out this adorable video that will make you smile

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
cute panda video | Instagram
Follow us on

Love cooking? If so, you would agree that garnishing and serving the dish with a lovely look makes the food impressive. A video shared on Instagram showed how a creative approach turned rice balls into sleeping pandas.

Wait, what? Can't believe that those aren't pandas for real? Haha, the convincing visuals has all potential to fool you. However, the truth lies in the fact that they are a delicious preparation of Japanese rice balls which are also called onigiri. What's the blanket made up of? Reportedly, the yellow bedsheet comes from egg yolk.

Watch video to check those sleeping pandas yourself

The now-viral video has won the hearts of netizens attracting thousands of likes. Comments sections poured in their love towards the cute video. Pandas are loved by several people and this video has touched them for the creativity.

Read Also
Panda or a dog? The cutest pet to peekaboo on the internet; watch video
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Sleeping panda or just rice balls? This viral video is leaving netizens in awe

Sleeping panda or just rice balls? This viral video is leaving netizens in awe

WATCH: Rishi Sunak didn't turn 10 Downing Street into a wedding venue; here's the truth behind viral...

WATCH: Rishi Sunak didn't turn 10 Downing Street into a wedding venue; here's the truth behind viral...

Is Aishwarya Rai's lookalike NOT celebrating the Bollywood actress' birthday? Check Aashita...

Is Aishwarya Rai's lookalike NOT celebrating the Bollywood actress' birthday? Check Aashita...

Wait, what? Monkey enters liquor shop, drinks beer in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli; watch

Wait, what? Monkey enters liquor shop, drinks beer in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli; watch

Watch: Monkey casually roams in Delhi's Nawada Metro Station, clears security check; video goes...

Watch: Monkey casually roams in Delhi's Nawada Metro Station, clears security check; video goes...