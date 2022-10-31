Watch: Little girl enjoys playing in a puddle; netizens tweet similar videos and pictures in response to the video

We all love watching little kids playing with pets and toys, dancing, cooking and indulging in any activity on social media. Their innocence is what wins everybody's heart. In a recent adorable viral video, a little girl is seen jumping in a puddle and enjoying it.
Spotting a pink hoodie jacket, the girl enjoys jumping in a puddle. The video was posted from a Twitter account Buitengebieden. It has over 492.5K views and 15K likes so far and several comments by Twitter users.
Watch the viral video below:
Twitter users simply adored the video and a few started posting similar videos of kids enjoying in the puddle.
Look at the reactions of the Twitter users below:
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)