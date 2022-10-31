e-Paper Get App
Watch: Little girl enjoys playing in a puddle; netizens tweet similar videos and pictures in response to the video

The little girl wearing a pink hoodie jacket smiles, and enjoys jumping in a puddle

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 04:27 PM IST
Watch: Little girl enjoys playing in a puddle; netizens tweet similar videos and images in response to the video | screengrab- Twitter
We all love watching little kids playing with pets and toys, dancing, cooking and indulging in any activity on social media. Their innocence is what wins everybody's heart. In a recent adorable viral video, a little girl is seen jumping in a puddle and enjoying it.

Spotting a pink hoodie jacket, the girl enjoys jumping in a puddle. The video was posted from a Twitter account Buitengebieden. It has over 492.5K views and 15K likes so far and several comments by Twitter users.

Watch the viral video below:

Twitter users simply adored the video and a few started posting similar videos of kids enjoying in the puddle.

Look at the reactions of the Twitter users below:

