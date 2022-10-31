Watch: Little girl enjoys playing in a puddle; netizens tweet similar videos and pictures in response to the video

Watch: Little girl enjoys playing in a puddle; netizens tweet similar videos and images in response to the video | screengrab- Twitter

We all love watching little kids playing with pets and toys, dancing, cooking and indulging in any activity on social media. Their innocence is what wins everybody's heart. In a recent adorable viral video, a little girl is seen jumping in a puddle and enjoying it.

Spotting a pink hoodie jacket, the girl enjoys jumping in a puddle. The video was posted from a Twitter account Buitengebieden. It has over 492.5K views and 15K likes so far and several comments by Twitter users.

Watch the viral video below:

Twitter users simply adored the video and a few started posting similar videos of kids enjoying in the puddle.

Look at the reactions of the Twitter users below:

Doin’ what comes naturally ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WDnIJEOIda — Beth Creswell (@boc27yaya) October 30, 2022

Remember to take the time to jump in puddles.

Cc: Chrysdelight pic.twitter.com/NrQBeb1teh — DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) October 30, 2022

Les enfants adorent sauter dans l'eau 😆 pic.twitter.com/CmZ6lyajii — Prune (@Prune67750712) October 30, 2022