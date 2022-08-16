e-Paper Get App

Watch: Leopard cub tries pull-ups in green forest

The now viral clip shows a leopard cub enjoying some pull-ups in the backdrop of a picturesque landscapes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
Leopard cub does pull-ups | Twitter video

A video suggesting that exercise isn't just a human thing has surfaced on the internet. The now viral clip shows a leopard cub enjoying some pull-ups in the backdrop of a picturesque landscapes. Shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the tweet was captioned to read, "Pull up exercise early in life to strengthen the body for the tougher life ahead."

A young little leopard was seen trying to climb a tree branch; its repeated attempts of ups and downs gave an appearance of the animal's exercise routine. The cub is surrounded by the company of a few others from its family while its does something like pull-ups in green forest.

Watch video:

Since uploaded on Twitter, it has won about 3K likes and over 75K views. Netizens took in reply saying, "This is “Jungle Gym." Some also appreciated the wildlife photographer for the wonderful capture.

Read Also
International Cat Day 2022: Here's collection of evergreen 'Billi memes', viral cat videos for you
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralWatch: Leopard cub tries pull-ups in green forest

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: City to see less rainfall this week

Mumbai updates: City to see less rainfall this week

Google warns employees of 'blood on the streets'; says layoffs inevitable if earnings don't improve

Google warns employees of 'blood on the streets'; says layoffs inevitable if earnings don't improve

Bilkis Bano case: All 11 life imprisonment convicts released under Gujarat government's remission...

Bilkis Bano case: All 11 life imprisonment convicts released under Gujarat government's remission...

Bihar: BJP top brass to meet with party's state core group today, to formulate strategy after ouster

Bihar: BJP top brass to meet with party's state core group today, to formulate strategy after ouster

Chinese research ship docks at Sri Lanka's Hambantota port: official

Chinese research ship docks at Sri Lanka's Hambantota port: official