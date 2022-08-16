Watch: Leopard cub tries pull-ups in green forest

Leopard cub does pull-ups | Twitter video

A video suggesting that exercise isn't just a human thing has surfaced on the internet. The now viral clip shows a leopard cub enjoying some pull-ups in the backdrop of a picturesque landscapes. Shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the tweet was captioned to read, "Pull up exercise early in life to strengthen the body for the tougher life ahead."

A young little leopard was seen trying to climb a tree branch; its repeated attempts of ups and downs gave an appearance of the animal's exercise routine. The cub is surrounded by the company of a few others from its family while its does something like pull-ups in green forest.

Watch video:

Pull up exercise early in life to strengthen the body for the tougher life ahead😊😊 pic.twitter.com/JOA7hom7Kt — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 11, 2022

Since uploaded on Twitter, it has won about 3K likes and over 75K views. Netizens took in reply saying, "This is “Jungle Gym." Some also appreciated the wildlife photographer for the wonderful capture.