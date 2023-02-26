e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Kili Paul enjoys 'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai' from Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

WATCH: Kili Paul enjoys 'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai' from Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

Eagerly waiting to watch Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor on the big screen? Before that, dear fans, check out how Kili Paul is enjoying the vibe of the film in Tanzania

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
With just a few days to go before the Bollywood film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' to release in cinemas, the excitement seems to be amping up. Fans can be seen recreating dance moves from the songs that are out of the upcoming film.

It isn't just Indians eagerly waiting to watch Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor on the big screen, Kili Paul shared a video of him enjoying the vibe all the way from Tanzania. His recent Instagram reel captures him dancing to the 'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai' from the upcoming movie 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.'

WATCH:

The dance reel was captioned to read, "This dance and the song." Since being shared online, the footage attracted thousands of views and likes. The comments section praised the internet sensation for his energetic dance moves that won the hearts of many.

