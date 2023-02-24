e-Paper Get App
HomeViralAfter Kili Paul, THIS Tanzanian man is winning hearts of Indians with his Instagram reels

After Kili Paul, THIS Tanzanian man is winning hearts of Indians with his Instagram reels

An Instagram influencer from Tanzania identified as Sneiper Ole Sitelu is the new craze who has got all eyes of netizens.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
After Kili Paul, THIS Tanzanian man is winning hearts of Indians with his Instagram reels | Instagram
Is the internet moving ahead of the Tanzania-based Instagram influencer Kili Paul? Looks like netizens have found another person from the region to make it to their social media feed. Reels of Sneiper Ole Sitelu have got all the eyes of viewers on Instagram, including many Indians.

Sitelu, who is also from Tanzania and creates content similar to Kili Paul and his sister Neema, was recently spotted teaming up with them for an Instagram reel. The trio expressed their love for India by grooving to the remix of the retro beat Pardesiya.

Take a look at the video right here

article-image

"This dance n song is a vibe, " the video was captioned while being posted on Instagram. The footage has gone viral and attracted more than 1.5 million views with thousands of praising comments.

Sitelu writes "Jai Hind" in his Instagram bio and often shares videos of him recreating desi beats. He enjoys a fan following of over 18K users on Instagram. Check out some of his videos on Indian beats.

The 'Tum Tum' trend

Punjabi beats travel Tanzania

Pyaar for Bollywood

article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

