After Kili Paul, THIS Tanzanian man is winning hearts of Indians with his Instagram reels

Is the internet moving ahead of the Tanzania-based Instagram influencer Kili Paul? Looks like netizens have found another person from the region to make it to their social media feed. Reels of Sneiper Ole Sitelu have got all the eyes of viewers on Instagram, including many Indians.

Sitelu, who is also from Tanzania and creates content similar to Kili Paul and his sister Neema, was recently spotted teaming up with them for an Instagram reel. The trio expressed their love for India by grooving to the remix of the retro beat Pardesiya.

Take a look at the video right here

"This dance n song is a vibe, " the video was captioned while being posted on Instagram. The footage has gone viral and attracted more than 1.5 million views with thousands of praising comments.

Sitelu writes "Jai Hind" in his Instagram bio and often shares videos of him recreating desi beats. He enjoys a fan following of over 18K users on Instagram. Check out some of his videos on Indian beats.

WATCH VIDEOS

The 'Tum Tum' trend

Punjabi beats travel Tanzania

Pyaar for Bollywood

