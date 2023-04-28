WATCH: Kids scream after school bus driver falls 'unconscious'; here's what a Class 7 boy did to save 66 students onboard

WATCH: Kids scream out of fear after school bus driver falls 'unconscious' during drive; here's what a Class 7 boy did to save 66 students onboard | Twitter

When a school bus driver suddenly lost consciousness at the wheel, it created panic among students travelling in the vehicle. However, one of the students came forward and assured others there was nothing to worry about as he would take control of the situation. And, yes, he did it quite well to save everyone onboard.

A student from the Carter Middle School in Michigan named Dillon Reeves rushed to the driver's cabin to manage the vehicle and carefully stop it. After successfully halting the bus, he urged his fellow students to call the emergency line for help. "Someone call 911, now," he was heard saying in the video.

WATCH VIDEO

Watch this shocking video of how Dillon Reeves, a 13-year-old Carter Middle Schooler in Warren, Michigan jumps in to stop his school bus when their bus driver became ill and unconscious. #notallheroswearcapes #schoolbus on assignment for @freep @DetroitMandi pic.twitter.com/e3R5BAkrN1 — Mandi Wright (@DetroitMandi) April 27, 2023

The video from the incident that reportedly took place on April 26 has surfaced online and gone viral. The boy is now being hailed as a hero and superstar for the life-saving deed. Reeves’ parents, Steve and Ireta Reeves, praised their son and called him “little hero.”

The bus had 66 passengers at the time of the incident, as per Fox2 Detroit.

Superintendent Robert Livernois said in a statement posted on Facebook, "The Warren Police and Fire Departments responded very quickly, tended to the driver, and the students were safely loaded onto a different bus to make their way home. "

"The actions of the student who helped stop the bus made all the difference today," Livernois added while appreciating the Class 7 student.