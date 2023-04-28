Russian missile hits residential block in Ukraine while people are sleeping; petrified woman narrates ordeal in video

Russian missile earlier on Friday hit a residential block in the town of Uman in Central Ukraine and resulted in a loss of lives and property. While the attack was justified and bragged by Russia as they were 'right on target,' at least nineteen were killed in the sudden and unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile, a video of a woman narrating her ordeal on camera and recording the scenes from her residence with tears and bloodstains has surfaced online.

The unidentified woman from the war-torn land of Ukraine was seen sobbing and bleeding on camera when she tried to express what she was going through after experiencing the brutal attack. The video was tweeted by a journalist named Iryna Matviyishyn.

Uman’, Central Ukraine this morning. Russian missile hit a residential block when people were sleeping. pic.twitter.com/5LGbBbKkul — Iryna Matviyishyn (@IMatviyishyn) April 28, 2023

More than 20 cruise missiles and two drones were fired at cities and towns across Ukraine that were miles away from the front lines, killing at least 19 civilians including a mother and her two-year-old daughter as they slept inside their homes, reported Daily Mail.

It was further noted that in Uman, a town that has been largely spared of attacks, a nine-storey apartment building partially collapsed after it was hit by a missile.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the apartment block was among 10 residential buildings that were damaged in Uman.

"Evil can be stopped by weapons - our defenders are doing it. And it can be stopped by sanctions - global sanctions must be enhanced," he said in a tweet.