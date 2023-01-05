e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: DTC driver halts bus midway to get himself some chai, video near Delhi University’s North Campus goes viral

WATCH: DTC driver halts bus midway to get himself some chai, video near Delhi University’s North Campus goes viral

The video shows the driver taking a tea break by halting the vehicle in the midst of Delhi streets.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: DTC bus driver halts midway to get himself some chai, video near Delhi University’s North Campus goes viral | Twitter
Follow us on

The internet has found a chai lover who couldn't resist from ignoring the aroma of the beverage from a street vendor in Delhi. A driver of the government-run bus transport was caught on camera by locals when he halted the vehicle to fetch himself a cup of tea.

The video of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) employee crossing the road, jumping through the divider, and returning to the driving seat with his tea cup has gone viral on social media. The incident resulted in traffic in the vicinity.

Watch video:

Read Also
Samosa, chai, and a water bottle cost nearly ₹ 500 altogether at Mumbai airport, food bill goes...
article-image

The video shows commuters on the road honking due to the caused traffic. Reportedly, the incident took place at the popular tea that attracts several students from the area and is known as the "Sudama Tea Stall" which is located at Delhi University’s North Campus.

Since being shared on social media, the video has seen multiple shares and likes. The footage has so far gathered over 60, 000 views on Twitter. Netizens also took to reply to the video and say, "This man deserves chaisexual award."

Read Also
Video of foreigner skating while holding onto moving bus in Coimbatore goes viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: DTC driver halts bus midway to get himself some chai, video near Delhi University’s North...

WATCH: DTC driver halts bus midway to get himself some chai, video near Delhi University’s North...

WATCH: Bengaluru traffic cop climbs 30 feet hoarding frame to rescue a bird; viral video

WATCH: Bengaluru traffic cop climbs 30 feet hoarding frame to rescue a bird; viral video

UP: Brajesh Pathak on Rahul Gandhi's t-shirt amid Delhi's cold weather, 'Awaiting expert report to...

UP: Brajesh Pathak on Rahul Gandhi's t-shirt amid Delhi's cold weather, 'Awaiting expert report to...

'Shame on Delhi Police': Internet angry over cop interrupting street performer's gig at Connaught...

'Shame on Delhi Police': Internet angry over cop interrupting street performer's gig at Connaught...

Shocking! Man slips from moving train, RPF jawan runs to save his life in viral video; WATCH

Shocking! Man slips from moving train, RPF jawan runs to save his life in viral video; WATCH