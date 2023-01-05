WATCH: DTC driver halts bus midway to get himself some chai, video near Delhi University’s North Campus goes viral

WATCH: DTC bus driver halts midway to get himself some chai, video near Delhi University’s North Campus goes viral | Twitter

The internet has found a chai lover who couldn't resist from ignoring the aroma of the beverage from a street vendor in Delhi. A driver of the government-run bus transport was caught on camera by locals when he halted the vehicle to fetch himself a cup of tea.

The video of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) employee crossing the road, jumping through the divider, and returning to the driving seat with his tea cup has gone viral on social media. The incident resulted in traffic in the vicinity.

Watch video:

The video shows commuters on the road honking due to the caused traffic. Reportedly, the incident took place at the popular tea that attracts several students from the area and is known as the "Sudama Tea Stall" which is located at Delhi University’s North Campus.

Since being shared on social media, the video has seen multiple shares and likes. The footage has so far gathered over 60, 000 views on Twitter. Netizens also took to reply to the video and say, "This man deserves chaisexual award."

