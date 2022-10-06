e-Paper Get App
Video of foreigner skating while holding onto moving bus in Coimbatore goes viral

A foreigner skated on a road in Coimbatore city while holding a ladder of a moving bus

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 12:48 PM IST
Adventure or danger: Foreigner skating while holding onto moving bus in Coimbatore |
Skating on a non-traffic road is fun, but skating while clinging on a moving bus is definitely not cool.

A foreigner was seen skating on Avinashi road in Coimbatore while holding onto a bus. Commuters on a bike recorded the video of the same.

The guy opted to reach his destination from the Coimbatore airport on his skateboard instead of other commuting options. He can be seen holding the ladder of a bus on his way and continuing skating on his skateboard. He was gliding over the road smoothly.

Watch the video below:

Though it may seem adventurous, what would have happened if the bus driver was to apply the brake and that too instantly. Also, it is not advisable to try this even at once. It is like risking one's life for the sake of adventure.

