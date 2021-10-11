Watch: Karnataka Health Minister criticises women who stay single, don't give birth; netizens infuriated

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday claimed that modern Indian women want to stay single, unwilling to give birth even after marriage and desire children by surrogacy.

"Today, I am sorry to say this, lots of modern women in India want to stay single. Even if they get married, they don't want to give birth. They want surrogacy. So there is a paradigm shift in our thinking, which is not good," he said during the World Mental Health Day at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurological Sciences (NIMHANS).

Lamenting the "western influence' on Indian society, the Minister said people are not willing to let their parents be with them.

"Unfortunately, today we are going in a western way. We don't want our parents to live with us, forget about grandparents being with us," the minister said.

Speaking about mental health in India, Sudhakar said every seventh Indian has some kind of mental issue, which could be mild, moderate and severe.

However, according to him, stress management is an art and Indian need not have to learn but preach the world how to handle it.

"Stress management is an art. This art we need not learn as Indians. We need to preach to the world how to handle stress, because yoga, meditation and Pranayama are the wonderful tools which our ancestors had taught the world thousands of years back," he said.

The video has enraged people across India who believe that women have the right to choose how they wish to lead their lives and that women don't exist only to reproduce. This video has resulted into a lot of criticism for Sudhakar.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from PTI.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 01:18 PM IST