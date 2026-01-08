Your Google Screen Will Bounce On Typing '6 7': All You Need To Know About The Viral Meme Behind This

It starts like any other casual Google search. You type two numbers - 6 7, and hit enter. Instead of a normal results page, the screen suddenly begins to bounce up and down. The motion is subtle but unmistakable, like the page itself has developed a rhythm. For a moment, it feels confusing. Is your browser glitching? Is your laptop acting up?

Relax. Nothing is broken. What you’ve just stumbled upon is one of Google’s most unexpected Easter eggs, a quiet tribute to a long-running internet meme that refuses to fade away.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Not a bug, but a meme reference

Google is known for hiding playful surprises in its search engine, often inspired by pop culture, films, games, or internet humour. The “6 7” bounce is one such hidden feature. It isn’t triggered by a technical error or random animation. Instead, it’s a deliberate nod to a viral moment that internet users have kept alive for years.

Unlike most Easter eggs that rely on clever wordplay or puns, this one is rooted in movement.

The Basketball clip that started it all

The origin of the “6 7” trend can be traced back to a short courtside video from a basketball game. In the clip, a young boy is seen enthusiastically pumping his hands up and down while chanting “six, seven” in a steady rhythm. The moment lasts only a few seconds, but its energy is impossible to miss. Many say the 6 7 trend originates from song 'Doot Doot' by Skrilla. It was used for the eidts of a basketball player Lamello Balls whose height was 6.7 feet.

There was nothing scripted or polished about it, and that was exactly the appeal. The internet thrives on spontaneous, slightly absurd moments, and this one checked all the boxes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

How “6 7” became an internet language

As the clip resurfaced across platforms, it was endlessly looped, remixed, and edited into unrelated videos. Creators synced the hand motion to music, sound effects, and even dramatic scenes. Over time, the phrase “6 7” stopped being about numbers altogether.

Instead, it became a visual cue. For those familiar with the meme, simply seeing “6 7” instantly triggered the memory of that exaggerated bouncing motion. No explanation needed. The numbers themselves began to represent movement, rhythm, and timing.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Google’s clever Easter Egg explained

Google leaned into this shared internet memory by animating its search results page. When someone types “6 7” into the search bar, the screen mimics the same vertical bouncing motion made famous by the clip. It’s subtle enough to feel surprising, yet obvious enough once you recognise the reference.

The Easter egg assumes either familiarity, or curiosity. Many users who don’t get the joke immediately end up searching social media to figure out why their screen is moving.

Why it’s trending again now

Although the feature has existed quietly for some time, its recent popularity surge can be credited to TikTok and Instagram Reels. Creators have been recording their screens shaking and posting them with captions like “Just Google 6 7.”

The result? Millions of confused, amused, and intrigued users trying it for themselves, and keeping the meme alive yet again.