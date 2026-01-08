 Your Google Screen Will Bounce On Typing '6 7': All You Need To Know About The Viral Meme Behind This
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralYour Google Screen Will Bounce On Typing '6 7': All You Need To Know About The Viral Meme Behind This

Your Google Screen Will Bounce On Typing '6 7': All You Need To Know About The Viral Meme Behind This

Searching “6 7” on Google makes the screen bounce, not due to a glitch but a hidden Easter egg. The animation references a viral basketball clip of a child chanting “six seven” with rhythmic hand movements. Revived by TikTok and Instagram, the meme became a visual cue, and Google playfully recreated its motion in search results

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 02:17 PM IST
article-image

It starts like any other casual Google search. You type two numbers - 6 7, and hit enter. Instead of a normal results page, the screen suddenly begins to bounce up and down. The motion is subtle but unmistakable, like the page itself has developed a rhythm. For a moment, it feels confusing. Is your browser glitching? Is your laptop acting up?

Relax. Nothing is broken. What you’ve just stumbled upon is one of Google’s most unexpected Easter eggs, a quiet tribute to a long-running internet meme that refuses to fade away.

Not a bug, but a meme reference

Google is known for hiding playful surprises in its search engine, often inspired by pop culture, films, games, or internet humour. The “6 7” bounce is one such hidden feature. It isn’t triggered by a technical error or random animation. Instead, it’s a deliberate nod to a viral moment that internet users have kept alive for years.

FPJ Shorts
XAT Exam 2026: Provisional Answer Key And Response Sheet To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Access
XAT Exam 2026: Provisional Answer Key And Response Sheet To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Access
Kalyan Jewellers Q3 FY26 Revenue Jumps 42% On Festive Demand & Robust Expansion
Kalyan Jewellers Q3 FY26 Revenue Jumps 42% On Festive Demand & Robust Expansion
Silver Tumbles Nearly 3.5% On MCX Ahead Of Index Rebalancing
Silver Tumbles Nearly 3.5% On MCX Ahead Of Index Rebalancing
Indian Equities Enter 2026 On Strong Domestic Tailwinds Despite Global Lag: MOFSL
Indian Equities Enter 2026 On Strong Domestic Tailwinds Despite Global Lag: MOFSL

Unlike most Easter eggs that rely on clever wordplay or puns, this one is rooted in movement.

The Basketball clip that started it all

The origin of the “6 7” trend can be traced back to a short courtside video from a basketball game. In the clip, a young boy is seen enthusiastically pumping his hands up and down while chanting “six, seven” in a steady rhythm. The moment lasts only a few seconds, but its energy is impossible to miss. Many say the 6 7 trend originates from song 'Doot Doot' by Skrilla. It was used for the eidts of a basketball player Lamello Balls whose height was 6.7 feet.

There was nothing scripted or polished about it, and that was exactly the appeal. The internet thrives on spontaneous, slightly absurd moments, and this one checked all the boxes.

How “6 7” became an internet language

As the clip resurfaced across platforms, it was endlessly looped, remixed, and edited into unrelated videos. Creators synced the hand motion to music, sound effects, and even dramatic scenes. Over time, the phrase “6 7” stopped being about numbers altogether.

Instead, it became a visual cue. For those familiar with the meme, simply seeing “6 7” instantly triggered the memory of that exaggerated bouncing motion. No explanation needed. The numbers themselves began to represent movement, rhythm, and timing.

Google’s clever Easter Egg explained

Google leaned into this shared internet memory by animating its search results page. When someone types “6 7” into the search bar, the screen mimics the same vertical bouncing motion made famous by the clip. It’s subtle enough to feel surprising, yet obvious enough once you recognise the reference.

The Easter egg assumes either familiarity, or curiosity. Many users who don’t get the joke immediately end up searching social media to figure out why their screen is moving.

Why it’s trending again now

Although the feature has existed quietly for some time, its recent popularity surge can be credited to TikTok and Instagram Reels. Creators have been recording their screens shaking and posting them with captions like “Just Google 6 7.”

The result? Millions of confused, amused, and intrigued users trying it for themselves, and keeping the meme alive yet again.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Your Google Screen Will Bounce On Typing '6 7': All You Need To Know About The Viral Meme Behind...

Your Google Screen Will Bounce On Typing '6 7': All You Need To Know About The Viral Meme Behind...

'YouTubers Are Harassing & Distracting Indian Army': X User SLAMS Content Creators' Irresponsible...

'YouTubers Are Harassing & Distracting Indian Army': X User SLAMS Content Creators' Irresponsible...

'Open Your Own Damn Restaurant': Mexican Eatery Owner's Sharp Reply To Indian Woman's Google Review...

'Open Your Own Damn Restaurant': Mexican Eatery Owner's Sharp Reply To Indian Woman's Google Review...

Who Is Zorain Nizamani? Pakistani Gen Z's Deleted Op-Ed Goes Viral; Sparks National Debate

Who Is Zorain Nizamani? Pakistani Gen Z's Deleted Op-Ed Goes Viral; Sparks National Debate

'Aise Bachhe Ko Beech Mein Mat Lao': Rohit Sharma Reacts After Bumping Into Small Girl At Mumbai...

'Aise Bachhe Ko Beech Mein Mat Lao': Rohit Sharma Reacts After Bumping Into Small Girl At Mumbai...