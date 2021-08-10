Watch: Journalist asks gold medalist Neeraj Chopra 'girlfriend nahi hai'; Twitterati annoyed

India’s Neeraj Chopra became only the second individual Indian athlete after Abhinav Bindra to be crowned Olympic champion as he won gold in the men’s javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

The gold medal is also India’s first Olympic medal in track-and-field events. It took India’s medal count at Tokyo 2020 to seven - their best-ever haul at a single Olympics. India had won six medals at London 2012 but there were no gold medals.

Soon after the 23-year-old created history, Twitterati couldn't stop drooling over his looks and fit body as won the hearts of millions of fans.

One Twitter user wrote, "Apart from Neeraj Chopra's brilliant performance...he sexy aff ..Best thing is he is 23". Another user wrote, "Way too swaggy, sassy and sexy, both in looks and performance!".