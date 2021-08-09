Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra receives warm welcome at Delhi Airport; fans jostle to catch glimpse of javelin thrower

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra on Monday returned to India from Japan and received a warm welcome at the Delhi Airport. The javelin thower was welcomed by a huge crowd outside the premises of airport.

After landing from Tokyo, the gold medalist was first welcomed by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya and was felicilated with flowers. As soon as Neeraj stepped outside the airport, a huge crowd had already assembled to cheer up the 23-year-old athlete. The police officials tried to control the crowd as they were trying to pounce on the athlete to congratulate him.

There was loud cheering by euphoric fans, family members, and some local political leaders as returning athletes made their way through a massive crowd both inside and outside the airport. People danced, sang and screamed their lungs out to show their appreciation for the medal winners.

The huge gathering meant that social distancing norms went for a toss as several, quite a lot of them without masks, rushed in to catch a glimpse of the stars.