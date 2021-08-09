'He is a very good-looking guy': Akshay Kumar wants Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra to play him in a biopic

Akshay Kumar in a recent interview said that he wants star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to play him in a biopic.

In 2018, the javelin thrower -- who created history by becoming the second Indian to win an individual gold at Olympics- had said that he would like Akshay Kumar or Randeep Hooda to play him if a film is made on his life.

Now, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar wants Neeraj to feature in is biopic.

In an interview with The Quint, Akshay said, "I would say Neeraj Chopra is a very good-looking guy. Agar mera koi biopic karega toh woh kar sakta hai (If a biopic about me is made some day, he should play me in the film)."

However, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Chopra said that he doesn't want anyone to make a biopic on him yet as he's still playing the sport. Chopra said that he believes there are more stories to be added to his journey, and he wants to win more medals in the future.

"Jab tak career chal raha hai tab tak ruk jana chahiye," he said.