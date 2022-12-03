e-Paper Get App
The video was posted by Barmy Army on Twitter, and it shows the England cricketer offering milk to the cute kitten.

Saturday, December 03, 2022
Watch: Joe Root feeds a kitten at the Rawalpindi's pitch, video goes viral
A video showing England cricketer Joe Root loving kittens at the stadium, ahead of their match against Pakistan, has surfaced on social media. The video was posted by Barmy Army on Twitter, and it shows Joe Root offering milk to the cute kitten.

The video has impressed netizens and attracted more than 500K views. Commenting on the video, a user wrote to Root, "What a kind person you are..." Another reacted to say, "Oh god this is soo cute."

