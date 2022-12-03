Watch: Joe Root feeds a kitten at the Rawalpindi's pitch, video goes viral | Twitter

A video showing England cricketer Joe Root loving kittens at the stadium, ahead of their match against Pakistan, has surfaced on social media. The video was posted by Barmy Army on Twitter, and it shows Joe Root offering milk to the cute kitten.

Watch video

Joe Root loves kittens. pic.twitter.com/2eD6NzxCox — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) November 30, 2022

The video has impressed netizens and attracted more than 500K views. Commenting on the video, a user wrote to Root, "What a kind person you are..." Another reacted to say, "Oh god this is soo cute."