Watch: Jethaa Lal from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah' attends Zoom class

Amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country, schools have been conducting online classes on the Zoom application. While people thought that this would help their kids acquire uninterrupted education, backbenchers have been finding new ways to ruin the online classes and make it a living hell for their teachers. After Mia Khalifa and Osama bin Laden, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah's Jethaa Lal attended an online Zoom class.

A video that is doing rounds on Twitter, shows a funny incident that happened during a Zoom class. One of the classmates logged in with the user name Jethaa Lal and even changed his screen to the character's picture. The furious teacher can be heard saying, "Yes, who's Jethaa Lal? Come on the video first. No nuisance in my class please" as other students try to control their laugh.

Check out the video here: