Watch: Jethaa Lal from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah' attends Zoom class

Amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country, schools have been conducting online classes on the Zoom application. While people thought that this would help their kids acquire uninterrupted education, backbenchers have been finding new ways to ruin the online classes and make it a living hell for their teachers. After Mia Khalifa and Osama bin Laden, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah's Jethaa Lal attended an online Zoom class.
A video that is doing rounds on Twitter, shows a funny incident that happened during a Zoom class. One of the classmates logged in with the user name Jethaa Lal and even changed his screen to the character's picture. The furious teacher can be heard saying, "Yes, who's Jethaa Lal? Come on the video first. No nuisance in my class please" as other students try to control their laugh.
Check out the video here:
Earlier, a school in Bengaluru decided to conduct online classes and students logged in to the classrooms with their ids named as Mia Khalifa, Osama bin Laden, Lallu ki tapri and Rathi Ma'am best teacher.
A lecturer said that students log in with names like 'Im corona' and 'cute girl' and it makes it difficult to identify who has joined the class and who has not. Some even go on to mute their teachers, turn off their video and also go off to sleep. Seems like the backbenchers have found yet another way of ruining their teachers' lives amid the lockdown.
