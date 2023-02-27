WATCH: Japanese sisters with a 2ft, 5.5 in height difference enter Guinness World Records

Twitter

Have you ever seen twins with a massive height difference? If not, meet the Kikuchi sisters from Japan.

Twin sisters Yoshie and Michie Kikuchi, who live in Japan's Okayama, have a staggering height difference of 2 ft and 5.5 in (75 centimetres).

The siblibgs now hold the Guinness World Record for the "greatest height differential in living fraternal twins (female)."

The Japanese twin sisters were born on October 15, 1989.

New record: Greatest height differential in living fraternal twins (female) - 75.0 cm (2 ft 5.5 in) between Yoshie and Michie Kikuchi (Japan) 🇯🇵



Despite their differences, Yoshie and Michie remain the closest of sisters 🥰️@GWRJapan pic.twitter.com/B5LZ4aswaf — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 24, 2023

Yoshie and Michie's heights were measured three times before being verified by Guinness: in the morning, at lunchtime, and in the evening.

A qualified doctor was present to ensure the readings were accurate.

Twins are so named because they were born on the same day and at the same time. Identical twins share identical features such as complexion, hair, eye colour, tone, and height. They are also known to have remarkably similar brain waves.

However, these Japanese twin sisters are very unique because of their extraordinary height difference.