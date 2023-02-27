Chef Sanjeev Kapoor hits out at Air India for serving 'Cold chicken tikka with watermelon', airlines tweets apologies

Twitter/ Sanjeev Kapoor

Flight meals are the worst! It's not just for us, but also for celebrities.

On February 27, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor posted about the poor-quality breakfast served on his flight.

Sanjeev Kapoor was travelling on a Tata-owned Air India Nagpur-Mumbai 0740 flight on Monday when he came across the cold food served on the flight.

Frustrated over the poor quality of breakfast served on the flight, the celebrity chef took to Twitter.

“Wake Up @airindiain Nagpur-Mumbai 0740 flight. Cold Chicken Tikka with watermelon, cucumber,. tomato and sev. Sandwich with minuscule filling of chopped cabbage with mayo. Sugar syrup Sponge painted with sweetened cream and yellow glaze,” the celebrity chef tweeted, sharing photos of his meal. “Really! Is this what Indians should eat for breakfast?” he added in another tweet.

He posted a couple of photos of his meal and asked, "Is this what Indians should eat for breakfast?" He described the food items as "cold" chicken tikka, a sandwich with very little filling, and a dessert, terming it "sugar syrup".

The Tata Group-owned Air India responded to the celebrity chef's tweet. Air India tweeted, " Dear Mr. Kapoor, we appreciate you reaching out to us and sharing your feedback. We aim to serve the best to you and serve healthy, hygienic, and appetizing food on board. We are sure you will give us another opportunity to serve the best in class the next time you fly with us."

Dear Mr. Kapoor, we appreciate you reaching out to us and sharing your feedback. We aim to serve the best to you and serve healthy, hygienic, and appetizing food on board. We are sure you will give us another opportunity to serve the best in class the next time you fly with us. — Air India (@airindiain) February 27, 2023

The air carrier added, "Sir, your feedback is paramount to us. We're continually upgrading our services and from tomorrow this sector will be catered to by our partners Taj Sats and Ambassador. Trust you will have a better experience with the food onboard going forward!"

Sanjeev Kapoor's Twitter post received various comments from netizens.

TV actress, Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote, "@airindiain what are you doing guys ? Not to forget you’re representing India. Enough damage happened lately. Wake up."

While one user named Neha (neha@11nehak) replied to Sanjeev Kapoor, "Stopped expecting good food on flights and less expensive food at airports. So, kha ke aao ya pack karke aao."