Watch: Japanese girls sync dance moves to 'Kala Chashma' trend

In a video gone viral, we can see a few girls grooving to the beats of the popular song from Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif's film Baar Baar Dekho, Kala Chashma.

When the Norwegian dance crew, Quick Style, spotted the now-viral video showing some girls from Japan vibing to their trendy steps, they took to share the case on social media. While posting the video on Instagram, the dance crew expressed that the dance "trend doesn’t wanna END! WORLD WIDE."

Watch:

The video caption read, "Ohayooo Japan..." in excitement. Since being shared a couple of days ago, the clip has won the hearts of netizens. It has attracted thousands of views and likes on Instagram.

Earlier, during a wedding, Quick Style dance crew danced at many Bollywood dance numbers, such as Chura Ke Dil Mera, Sadi Gali, Tumse Milke Dil Ka, and Kala Chashma. However, it was their 'Kala Chashma' moves that impressed the internet and set the trend. Meanwhile, the team grooved again over the viral song, later in times at the Times Square.

Watch videos: