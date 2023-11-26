WATCH: Japanese Dancers Enjoy Sara Ali Khan's Peppy Beat 'Chaka Chak' In Viral Video | Instagram

A video of Japanese influencer Mayo and her friends enjoying the energetic song 'Chaka Chak' from Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood film 'Atrangi Re' has surfaced online and gone viral. It is nearly hitting 100K views on Instagram, being shared earlier this November. The dancing crew was seen displaying some of the hook steps from the dance number. WATCH VIDEO:

A look into the dance reel

The Instagram reel opened showing Mayo and her dancing partner Kaketaku recreating Sara's dance steps along with their team. Apart from the duo, people were dressed in Japanese traditional attire while grooving to the Indian beat. Mayo was seen wearing a beautiful blue saree while the Kaketaku wore a t-shirt and a casual jacket to enjoy the dance steps in the viral dance video.

Mayo's love for Indian songs

Sharing the video online, Mayo expressed her love for Indian movies and songs and how she can't get them off her mind. She captioned the post to read: For the past one year, I have been talking about Indian movies songs and dances. I also asked them thousands of times to dance with me on Indian songs. And now, half of then are one of us now. They can’t stop listening to Indian songs and when they do, they start dancing."

Netizens react

The dance clip won the hearts of netizens. Several viewers praised their dance recreation and called it an "amazing" performance. Heart emojis surfaced in the comments section. Some next-level Bollywood fans termed the Japanese crew's dance a "Chaka chak performance."