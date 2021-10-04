Watch: J Balvin's 'In da ghetto' goes viral as netizens come up with new 'supermarket dance' trend

There isn't a day when Instagram is out of trends, as netizens can never let this happen! The platform keeps users entertained with all sorts of trends right fromadorable to bizarre. One such trend would be the new dance trend that has taken over the platform, with even children dancing to J Balvin's and Skrillex's new song 'In da ghetto'. The song does have some really peppy beats, making netizens groove to it in the middle of their supermarket shopping. The trend involves a few hook steps on the song that is done as a trolley is being pushed with a camera or mobile phone kept to film the dancers.

The videos of netizens getting on to the trend has left people who are seen at the spot, with mixed reactions, as they wonder what's going on.

Have a look at a few videos on this trend that have crossed millions of views:

Colombian singer J Balvin and American record producer Skrillex collaborated on the song "In da Getto." On July 2, 2021, it was released as a single. The song samples David Morales and Bad Yard's "In de Ghetto" from 1993.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 01:25 PM IST