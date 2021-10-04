Watch: Salman Khan visits Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat after Aryan Khan's arrest in Mumbai drugs case

Hours after superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case, actor Salman Khan was spotted arriving at SRK's residence Mannat on Sunday.

According to the photos and videos that have surfaced online, Salman was photographed arriving at Mannat. He was seated in the front seat of his Range Rover.

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor was also seen gesturing at the media personnel gathered outside Mannat to move and make way for his car to drive in.

After spending nearly an hour with SRK, Salman was also spotted exiting Mannat.

Meanwhile, following the drug bust on Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship, Aryan, Arbaaz Seth Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha were placed under arrest. All the three accused in the drug bust case have been remanded to NCB custody till October 4.

They were arrested on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotics drugs.

The NCB, in its arrest note, said that Aryan Khan was being arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for his "involvement in the consumption, sale and purchase of contraband" (drugs) along with other known and unknown persons.

Meanwhile, the raid followed a tip-off on the proposed rave party that was planned aboard a cruise ship bound on a Mumbai-Goa voyage, setting sail from the International Cruise Terminal, Mumbai.

The participation for the party was reportedly done via social media with the ticket rates upwards of Rs 75,000 per person. To avoid detection, the NCB sleuths booked themselves on that cruise as ordinary passengers and they soon found some of their co-passengers consuming drugs.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 12:32 PM IST